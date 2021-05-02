$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

