Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.