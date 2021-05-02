AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.56.
ACQ stock opened at C$47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.81. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$51.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.48.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
