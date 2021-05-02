AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

ACQ stock opened at C$47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.81. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$51.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

