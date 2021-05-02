Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.33.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -197.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

