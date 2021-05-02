MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €180.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

