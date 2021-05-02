Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.11.

LOGI traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,636. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

