Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

