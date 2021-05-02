Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

