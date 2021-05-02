Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.