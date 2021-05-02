Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Markel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $13.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,176.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,060.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $54,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

