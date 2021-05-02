IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $198.33. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $143,190,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

