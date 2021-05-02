LivaNova PLC Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

LivaNova stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

