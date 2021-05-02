Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

