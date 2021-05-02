Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 2206023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

