First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.39.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.90. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

