Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$14.31 and a 12-month high of C$25.54.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

