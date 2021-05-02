Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.24.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

