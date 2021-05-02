Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.24.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.