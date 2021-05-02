Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:PHM opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

