BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.44. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 17,323 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

