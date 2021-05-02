Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $256.05

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $256.05, but opened at $264.99. Morningstar shares last traded at $264.35, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,893 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.