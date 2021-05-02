Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $25.33

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $26.76. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.