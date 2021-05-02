AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.90

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $121.90, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

