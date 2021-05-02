Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRNVF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64. Nordic Nanovector ASA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

About Nordic Nanovector ASA

Nordic Nanovector ASA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for haematological cancers. The company's lead product candidate is Betalutin, an antibody-radionuclide-conjugate, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer.

