Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Short Interest Up 94.4% in April

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTHE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Boston Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

