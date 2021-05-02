China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of ZXAIY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 13.54%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

