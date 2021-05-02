Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 27.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

ACCYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

