ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

