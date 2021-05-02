Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €120.35 ($141.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

