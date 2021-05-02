Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

