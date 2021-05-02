Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
