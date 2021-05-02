Synchrony Financial Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of SYF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.