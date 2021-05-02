Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

