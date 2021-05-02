TD Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

