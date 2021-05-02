William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

SP Plus stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

