Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.60.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$35.64 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

