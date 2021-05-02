Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 82.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $4,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

