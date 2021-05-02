QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCRH stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

