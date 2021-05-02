Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

