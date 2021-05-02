Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

