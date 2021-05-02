L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $213.00 and last traded at $209.10, with a volume of 9830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.22.

The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

