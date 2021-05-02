Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $28.91. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 7,204 shares traded.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

