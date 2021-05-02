Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.26, but opened at $180.46. Five9 shares last traded at $184.98, with a volume of 15,649 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.