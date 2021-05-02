Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Electronic Tele-Communications stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Electronic Tele-Communications has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

