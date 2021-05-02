KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

