Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $146.62 and last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.86.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.