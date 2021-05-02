Critical Survey: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and The Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.86 $33.35 million N/A N/A The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.13 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% The Southern Banc 3.91% 1.76% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats The Southern Banc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.