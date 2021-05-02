United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 4.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.56. 338,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,083,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 27.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United States Steel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

