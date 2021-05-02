Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.71% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$7.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

