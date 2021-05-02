Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price was down 6.8% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

