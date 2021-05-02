Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.38 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $356.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.05 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $355.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

