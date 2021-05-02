Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$38.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given a C$38.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Shares of POW opened at C$35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$36.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

